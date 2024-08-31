N.B. RCMP now say bromazolam connected to fatal overdose in July

In an update to an investigation into a fatal overdose in July, the New Brunswick RCMP now say bromazolam was found in the mixture that caused the person’s death.

The sudden death occurred on July 25, in Jardinville, N.B. Police believe the drug involved was purchased in Elsipogtog First Nation.

Initially, New Brunswick RCMP said the drug was believed to contain carfentanil, an opioid that’s described as significantly stronger than fentanyl.

In an update Friday, police said testing results confirmed that the substance was a mixture of fentanyl and bromazolam – a drug that impacts “the ability to revive individuals who have overdosed and does not respond to first aid treatments such as Naloxone.”

It’s the second known death involving the drug in recent weeks. Fredericton Police Force confirmed this week the drug is also linked to a recent fatal overdose in that city.

“The Good Samaritan Overdose Act does apply, so anyone experiencing an overdose or anyone assisting someone who is experiencing an overdose, they’re not subject to any legal or criminal charges after the fact,” said Sonya Gilks, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

Both police organizations are warning the public that the drug is now circulating in N.B. communities.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.