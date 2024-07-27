RCMP warns of lethal drug in circulation after overdose in New Brunswick

The RCMP is warning of a lethal drug in circulation after the sudden death of an individual in Jardinville, N.B., on Thursday.

After some investigation, police determined the death was likely related to the use of a drug which they believe was purchased in Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police believe the drug contains carfentanil, a synthetic opioid which is said to be significantly stronger than fentanyl. The drug is believed to be in a blue or green powder form.

"We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and avoid purchasing or consuming any drugs that may be circulating in the region," says Inspector Maxime Babineau of the Southeast District RCMP in a Saturday news release.

The RCMP say using Naloxone may help to reverse the effects of the drug but adds that repeated administration may be needed to counter the overdose effect.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.