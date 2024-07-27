ATLANTIC
    • RCMP warns of lethal drug in circulation after overdose in New Brunswick

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The RCMP is warning of a lethal drug in circulation after the sudden death of an individual in Jardinville, N.B., on Thursday.

    After some investigation, police determined the death was likely related to the use of a drug which they believe was purchased in Elsipogtog First Nation.

    Police believe the drug contains carfentanil, a synthetic opioid which is said to be significantly stronger than fentanyl. The drug is believed to be in a blue or green powder form.

    "We urge everyone to exercise extreme caution and avoid purchasing or consuming any drugs that may be circulating in the region," says Inspector Maxime Babineau of the Southeast District RCMP in a Saturday news release.

    The RCMP say using Naloxone may help to reverse the effects of the drug but adds that repeated administration may be needed to counter the overdose effect.

