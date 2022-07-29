N.B. RCMP request SIRT review after altercation between officers, man in custody

The New Brunswick RCMP has requested a review by the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) following an incident involving an intoxicated man in police custody.

Codiac Regional RCMP arrested a man around 10:30 p.m. on June 29 under the Intoxicated Person Detention Act.

Police say the cells at the Codiac Regional RCMP detachment were closed at the time, so officers took the 51-year-old man to the Shediac RCMP detachment cell block.

“The man was described as agitated and aggressive, and was placed in handcuffs and leg cuffs. While being moved to the cell area, an altercation ensued between the man and four RCMP members,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release. “One member suffered a non life-threatening injury. No injuries were reported by the man in custody.”

Following further review, the New Brunswick RCMP referred the incident to SIRT for an independent investigation.

Police say one member of the RCMP has been placed on administrative duties pending the review’s outcome.

The investigation is ongoing.