N.B. RCMP search for missing 82-year-old woman, vehicle located near bridge in Bouctouche

Richibucto RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.

Germaine Chiasson was last seen on Sunday around 12 p.m. at a residence in the community.

She was reported missing to police on Monday.

According to RCMP, Chiasson's vehicle has been located near a bridge on Route 134 in Bouctouche, N.B.

Chiasson is described as approximately five-foot-two inches tall with a slim build. She has short hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing jeans.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing," said Cpl. Eric Friel with the Richibucto RCMP.

Anyone with information about Chiasson's whereabouts is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611.