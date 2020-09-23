HALIFAX -- The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a cyclist in Minto, N.B., last month.

Police say the 29-year-old cyclist was riding his bike from Memorial Drive onto Park Street when he was struck by a vehicle sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Police say the vehicle that struck the cyclist left the scene without stopping.

A passerby came across the injured man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle. A description of the driver or vehicle is not available.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information, to contact the Minto RCMP at 506-327-1820.