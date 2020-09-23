Advertisement
N.B. RCMP seek driver after cyclist struck by vehicle in Minto last month
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HALIFAX -- The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a cyclist in Minto, N.B., last month.
Police say the 29-year-old cyclist was riding his bike from Memorial Drive onto Park Street when he was struck by a vehicle sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Police say the vehicle that struck the cyclist left the scene without stopping.
A passerby came across the injured man, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle. A description of the driver or vehicle is not available.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has information, to contact the Minto RCMP at 506-327-1820.