N.B. RCMP seek driver after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 2:10PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian on New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.
The RCMP responded to the collision on Micmac Road just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No details about the pedestrian have been released.
Police say the male driver fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
He is described as roughly six-foot-two inches tall and 235 pounds. The vehicle is a green, Hyundai Elantra with New Brunswick licence plate GNP 659.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP.