HALIFAX -- Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking a pedestrian on New Brunswick’s Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Micmac Road just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No details about the pedestrian have been released.

Police say the male driver fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

He is described as roughly six-foot-two inches tall and 235 pounds. The vehicle is a green, Hyundai Elantra with New Brunswick licence plate GNP 659.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about the suspect is asked to contact the RCMP.