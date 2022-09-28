N.B. RCMP seek public's help in locating missing boat owner

RCMP in Oromocto, N.B., are asking the public for help in locating a man whose boat was found overturned Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of an overturned wooden sailboat found in the water in the Queenstown area around 2:20 p.m. The boat was unoccupied, but had personal belongings on board.

According to police, 54-year-old Chris Pittner, of Kars, N.B., is the owner of the boat and was last seen loading it at Wickham Wharf in Wickham, N.B., Tuesday.

"Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful," said RCMP in a news release.

On Wednesday, members from the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the Coast Guard, Halifax Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) and Ground Search and Rescue were investigating in the Queenstown area.

Police say more information will be shared when it is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chris Pittner are asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300.