HALIFAX -- The RCMP is trying to identify a suspect after a man was stabbed outside a bar in Shediac, N.B., last week.

Police received a report at 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 that a man had been stabbed in the parking lot of CC’s Lounge Bar and Restaurant on Main Street.

When officers arrived, the man was being treated by paramedics. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to the Moncton Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect. They are asking anyone who was at the bar the night of July 31 into the early hours of Aug. 1 to contact them.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who was outside the bar between 2:25 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.