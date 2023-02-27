The RCMP is looking for a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery at a business in Atholville, N.B., last year.

On Dec. 24, 2022, just before midnight, police say a person walked into a business on Jagoe Street and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise.

The suspect left before police arrived. No one was injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his mid-20s with a slender build and dark facial hair. He wore a black jacket, grey pants and an orange toque.

Police are releasing images of the person and are asking anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident to call the Campbellton RCMP Detachment at 506-789-6000. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477.