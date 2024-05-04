ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man, 18, dies after car leaves road: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    RCMP said they responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 289 on Wednesday around 10:09 p.m.

    Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they learned that a Honda Civic was travelling northbound towards Truro, N.S., when it left the roadway and came to a rest on its roof.

    According to a news release, the driver and sole occupant, an 18-year-old Upper Musquodoboit, N.S., man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Halifax hospital by EHS, where he later died.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, police say.

    Highway 289 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News