N.B. RCMP seeks person of interest in connection with 'grandparent scam'

Police in Campbellton, N.B., are trying to identify a person of interest as they investigate a “grandparent scam” in the community.

The RCMP received a complaint Friday that a man had shown up at a home on Mountain Road and asked for money.

Police are releasing surveillance footage in the hopes someone might recognize the man.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. He is described as roughly five-foot-eight inches tall, with a medium build and long black hair.

The man was wearing a dark-coloured suit, beige sweater, sunglasses and a white medical mask at the time of the incident.

The Campbellton RCMP is asking anyone with information to call police at 1-506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Grandparent scam

Police across the Maritimes have been warning residents about a rise in “grandparent scams” over the past year.

Typically the fraudsters will call seniors, or show up at their homes, and pretend to be a police officer, lawyer, or another authoritative figure, stating their grandchild is either in an accident or in jail and needs cash immediately to help them out.

Police say scammers try to make their victim panic so they want to help their loved one quickly, without taking time to process the situation. Police say anyone who receives a suspicious call or visit should ask personal questions only their loved one would know the answers to, never share personal information, and never send money to someone they don’t know or trust.

Anyone who believes they may be dealing with a scammer is urged to hang up the phone and call whomever the person is claiming to be. They should also contact police and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

