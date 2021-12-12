N.B. RCMP shuts down portion of Main Street in downtown Moncton due to "police operation" Saturday

Police in Moncton, N.B. were forced to shut down a portion of Main Street on Saturday after a large group gathered to allegedly protest COVID-19 guidelines and mandates.

Images sent to CTV News appear to show several hundred people attending the gathering.

A Twitter post at 1:14 p.m. by the New Brunswick RCMP on Saturday said Main Street, between Botsford Street and Assomption Boulevard, was closed to traffic and a security perimeter was established.

At 3:17 p.m., RCMP put out a second tweet saying the police operation had concluded and the street was reopened.

No injuries or arrests were reported by police.