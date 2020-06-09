HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday – but it's in the Moncton area and unrelated to the recent outbreak in the Campbellton area.

The new case is a person in their 20s and is related to travel, public health said in a news release.

"No matter where you live in New Brunswick, please continue to maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you are away from home," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. "After three months, it can be easy to forget to keep doing the simple things like distancing, washing your hands frequently, and covering coughs or sneezes, but these are the most important tools we have in preventing the spread of COVID-19."

That increases the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 147, but 121 have recovered.

The number of active cases is 25 and there has been one death. Five of the people with COVID-19 in the Campbellton region are hospitalized with one of them in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, the province has conducted 34,814 tests and the province encourages people who show two or more of the following symptoms to call Tele-Care 811 or their family doctor to see if they should be tested.

fever above 38 C or signs of fever (such as chills);

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

You can also do an online self-assessment to help determine if you should be tested for COVID-19.