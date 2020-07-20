HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.

The new case involves an individual in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) between the ages 20 and 29. According to a press release from the province, the new case is a close contact of a recently confirmed travel-related case, and is self-isolating at home.

Out of the total 170 cases in New Brunswick, 163 have recovered, and two people have died. No one is in hospital due to the virus in the province, and as of Monday, 49,083 tests have been completed.

The last case, reported on Sunday, involves a person between 50 and 59 years old in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). They are also a close contact of a recently confirmed travel-related case and the individual is self-isolating.

COLLECTION OF PERSONAL INFORMATION

The province of New Brunswick is reminding any venues that offer seating for the purpose of eating, drinking, socialization, celebration, ceremony, or entertainment that they are required to maintain a record of the names and contact information of all persons who attend, as per Section 2 of the state of emergency order.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC NUMBERS

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Sunday, 8,566 personal and 1,409 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 190 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 1.9 per cent.

The numbers for vehicles attempting to cross the New Brunswick border on Saturday were down compared to Sunday, with 6,723 personal and 1,401 commercial vehicles attempting to cross.

However, the refusal rate was higher on Saturday, with 220 vehicles refused entrance, with a refusal rate of 2.71 per cent.