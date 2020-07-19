HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, the first new case in four days. The number of active cases in the province is now at four -- none of whom are hospitalized.

The new case is an individual between 50 and 59 years old in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). It is a close contact of a recently confirmed travel case, and the individual is self-isolating.

1/3 Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 today.



The new case is a individual between 50 and 59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). It is a close contact of a recently confirmed travel case and is self-isolating. — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) July 19, 2020

Previous to Sunday's new case, the province last identified a new case on July 15, a temporary foreign worker in their 20s in the Moncton region who had been self-isolating.

The province received 311 negative test results on Saturday . As of Sunday, 48,808 tests have been conducted in the province.

There have been 169 confirmed cases in the province since the pandemic began. Of those, 163 have recovered and there have been two deaths, leaving four active cases.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC NUMBERS

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the N.B. border.

On Saturday, 6,723 personal and 1,401 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province. 220 vehicles were refused, for a refusal rate of 2.71%.

Those numbers were up significantly from Thursday's border traffic. On Thursday, the province 10,176 personal and 2,814 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province. 114 vehicles were refused, for a refusal rate of 0.88%.

NEW DEAL WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

On Friday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs announced a new COVID-19 funding agreement between Ottawa and the provinces will see New Brunswick receive more than $200 million.

The funding is part of the federal government's $18.4 billion Safe Restart Agreement. Higgs says the new funding will help New Brunswick better prepare for ongoing challenges created by the pandemic, and help the province's efforts to address concerns facing New Brunswickers in adjusting to the new normal.