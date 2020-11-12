HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday in the Saint John region (Zone 2). Four previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 13.

Public health says the new case involves an individual in their 30s, and is related to travel-related outside the Atlantic bubble.

Thursday's new case comes after two straight days of no cases reported in the province.

All regions of New Brunswick are back in the yellow phase, allowing people to gather with loved ones and go out to restaurants.

As of Thursday, seven of the province's 13 active cases were in the Fredericton region. Public health says most of the cases are either directly related to travel or linked to an individual who recently travelled outside the Atlantic bubble, including international travel. Individual cases and their close contacts are currently self-isolating.

MONCTON SPECIAL-CARE HOME OUTBREAK OFFICIALLY OVER

Public health also announced Thursday that the COVID-19 outbreak at Manoir Notre-Dame, a special-care home in Moncton, is now officially over, as it has been 28 days since a positive test at the facility.

On Oct. 6, an outbreak was declared at Moncton's Manoir Notre-Dame, which has 112 residents and 56 employees.

In total, the outbreak consisted of 44 cases which included 22 residents and six staff.

Public health says all staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak, which has been officially declared over by Dr. Yves Léger regional medical officer of health.

“Outbreaks are a stark reminder that the number of COVID-19 cases are rising all around us in Canada and globally,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a statement. “I acknowledge the hard work of the staff at the Notre-Dame Manor and of all our partners, including the regional health authorities, the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team, Extra Mural Program which led the clinical support to residents, and the Department of Social Development. Our continued success hinges on all our combined efforts. We need to wear our masks, maintain physical distancing, practise good hygiene and support each other as we work our way through this pandemic together.”

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has 356 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 337 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths, leaving 13 active cases in the province.

There is currently one person in the intensive care unit as a result of the novel coronavirus.

To date, 108,896 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 95 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 34 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 74 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (1 active case)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Wednesday, 1,107 personal and 1,261 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 26 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.1 per cent.