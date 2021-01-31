HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, two of which are linked to an elementary school in Moncton.

According to the province’s online dashboard, 26 previously reported cases are now considered resolved, leaving New Brunswick with 283 active cases of the virus.

Of Sunday’s new cases, nine are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), which involve:

four people under the age of 19

two people in their 20s

an individual in their 30s

an individual in their 50s

an individual in their 60s

One case is in Zone 2 (Saint John region) which involves an individual in their 50s.

Sixteen of Sunday’s cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), which involve:

two people under the age of 19

an individual in their 30s

five people in their 50s

an individual in their 70s

six people in their 80s

an individual over the age of 90

All of the new cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

CONFIRMED CASES AT MONCTON’S ÉCOLE CHAMPLAIN

New Brunswick health officials announced two positive COVID-19 cases connected to École Champlain, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Moncton.

The school, which is in Zone 1 and currently in the Red level , will be closed for three days beginning Sunday for contact tracing and testing of school staff.

“If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by public health for contact tracing,” wrote the province, in a news release on Sunday.

Public health adds if you do not hear from them, you have not been identified as a close contact.

TWO POSITIVE CASES IN N.B. CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

Health officials also announced two positive COVID-19 cases connected to the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre in Saint Hilaire, N.B.

“The two cases are not because of transmission at the facility and no offenders at the facility have been diagnosed as positive at this time,” the province wrote, in a news release on Sunday.

Public health is investigating the cases at the correctional facility and is working closely with staff.

MONCTON RCMP OFFICER TESTS POSITIVE

The New Brunswick RCMP say a Moncton RCMP member has tested positive for COVID-19 after allegedly being exposed to the virus while responding to a call for service.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance in Moncton on Wednesday. While attending the scene, they learned one of the individuals they were interacting with had tested positive for COVID-19.

One member who attended the incident on Wednesday has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We’re not discussing or disclosing additional information about the address or circumstances of the initial call where the members were exposed to protect the private health information of all the individuals involved,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, media relations officer for the New Brunswick RCMP

The RCMP say the responding officers were wearing face coverings during the call for service.

"As soon as they became aware of the positive case, they followed protocols to limit their exposure and reduce the risk for anyone else," said Ouellette. "That includes rigorous sanitizing of equipment, self-isolation for the involved members, and extensive COVID-19 testing."

“The members that were involved, they were sent home to self-isolate and they’re following all the directions given to us by public health,” adds Ouellette.

RCMP in New Brunswick say they are working closely with public health to monitor and assess the situation, including providing extensive contact tracing information for members of the public who may have been in contact with the affected members.

New Brunswick RCMP says it is possible the exposure was unrelated to the call for service, and they are factoring this into their contact tracing investigation.

"I want to assure you we are taking this situation very seriously and public safety is our primary concern. That includes ensuring we have appropriate resources in place to provide policing services while we manage this current situation," says Cpl. Ouellette.

COVID-19 DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,256 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. In total, 954 people have recovered, and 18 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Four people are currently in hospital, with two in the intensive care unit, according to public health.

Public health says 2,562 COVID-19 tests were completed on Saturday – 199,952 tests have been administered in total since the pandemic began.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 312 confirmed cases (75 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 218 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 232 confirmed cases (24 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 280 confirmed cases (158 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 24 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 8 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

RED AND ORANGE LEVEL RULES / LOCKDOWN

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown.

All other zones are at the Orange level.

UPDATE ON VACCINES

According to New Brunswick's COVID-19 dashboard, the province has administered 14,257 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 25. Of those, 2,839 people have received their second dose.

The province has received 21,675 doses of vaccine as of Jan. 25, and are holding 7,418 in reserve for second dose and planned clinics.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Friday, 591 personal and 707 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 22 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.7 per cent.