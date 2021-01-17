Advertisement
N.B. reports 36 new cases of COVID-19; largest one-day case count since pandemic began
On Sunday, the province announced the cases, which chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says is nearly one third of cases reported in the province during the past ten months.
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 292, the largest number of active cases in the province since the pandemic began.
On Sunday, the province announced the cases, which chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says is nearly one third of cases reported in the province during the past ten months.
The cases have been identified in the Moncton region, Saint John region, Fredericton region, Edumundston region, and the Bathurst region.
The cases have been identified in the following zones:
- Zone 1 (Moncton region) - 5 new cases
- Zone 2 (Saint John region) - 4 new cases
- Zone 3 (Fredericton region) - 2 new cases
- Zone 4 (Edumundston) - 24 new cases
- Zone 6 (Bathurst region) - 1 new case
The province announced that a majority of the 24 cases announced in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are linked to a single workplace.
As of Sunday, more than 2000 New Brunswickers are self-isolating. One person is in hospital.
ZONE FOUR TO MOVE TO RED ALERT ZONE
Zone four will move to a red alert zone effective Monday.
This is a developing story, more to come.