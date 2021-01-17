HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 292, the largest number of active cases in the province since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the province announced the cases, which chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says is nearly one third of cases reported in the province during the past ten months.

The cases have been identified in the Moncton region, Saint John region, Fredericton region, Edumundston region, and the Bathurst region.

The cases have been identified in the following zones:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) - 5 new cases

Zone 2 (Saint John region) - 4 new cases

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) - 2 new cases

Zone 4 (Edumundston) - 24 new cases

Zone 6 (Bathurst region) - 1 new case

The province announced that a majority of the 24 cases announced in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are linked to a single workplace.

As of Sunday, more than 2000 New Brunswickers are self-isolating. One person is in hospital.

ZONE FOUR TO MOVE TO RED ALERT ZONE

Zone four will move to a red alert zone effective Monday.

This is a developing story, more to come.