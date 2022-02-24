N.B. reports 77 in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday; update coming this afternoon

New Brunswick is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. However, hospitalizations have climbed slightly, as the province reports three more patients with COVID-19 in hospital.

According to the province's online dashboard, there are 77 people in hospital with COVID-19, 41 of whom were admitted for COVID-19, and 36 who were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.

Five people are being treated in intensive care and two are on ventilators.

To date, New Brunswick has reported 300 deaths related to the virus.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on COVID-19 during a news conference at 4 p.m. local time.

CTV News Atlantic will be live-streaming the update.

NEW CASES

The province reported 365 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 266 recoveries Thursday. The number of active cases has increased to 3,408.

The regional breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

110 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

78 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

80 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

17 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

20 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

50 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

10 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 819 new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests on Thursday.

New Brunswick has reported a total of 36,035 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.8 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 86.8 per cent have received their second dose, and 49.6 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 130 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

There are also 221 Horizon health-care workers and 57 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.