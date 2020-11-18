HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Heath says there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bumping the number of active cases up to 40.

Five of them are in the Moncton region, two are in the Saint John region, and there is one each in the Fredericton region and the Bathurst region.

All nine people are self-isolating and public health officials are investigating all the cases.

"We have seen additional cases here in New Brunswick, across Canada and globally, therefore, we must all act like we have the virus and implement evidence-based measures, such as limiting our number of close contacts, physical distancing, wearing your mask, staying home if you are sick and getting tested, even if you have mild symptoms," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

Breakdown of cases

The five cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) include:

three people in their 20s;

one person in their 30s; and,

one person in their 40s.

The two cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) include:

one person in their 20s; and,

one person in their 30s

The Fredericton case is a person in their 30s and the Bathurst case is a person in their 50s.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 388. Of those, 342 have recovered and there are 40 active cases with none requiring hospitalization. There have been six deaths.

As of Wednesday, 111,716 tests had been conducted.

Exposure notification for Air Canada flights

Public health has also identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 15 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8954 – from Winnipeg to Toronto arrived at 8:16 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton arrived at 11:43 p.m.

"Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight," public health said in a news release. "Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested."