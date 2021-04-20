HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported its first case of blood-clotting in a person who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the person is in their 30s and received the vaccine in mid-March, before the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendation on March 29 to not give it to anyone younger than 55.

“While every adverse reaction is unfortunate, it is important to remember that these blood clots are extremely rare,” Russell said. “The vaccine helps prevent the much higher risks associated with COVID-19 infections.”

Russell said that the global frequency of VITT is low and has been estimated at about one case in 100,000 to 250,000 doses of vaccine.

The person suffered the adverse reaction in the expected range of five to 21 days after getting the shot.

"This person was treated and has recovered," Russell said.

This is Canada's third reported case of the rare blood-clotting reaction to this type of vaccine. It is associated with low platelets and is known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). The other cases were in Montreal and Calgary.

Public health wrote in a news release that it will continue to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to New Brunswickers 55 and older "because the impact of severe illness caused by COVID-19 is considered to be greater than the risk of adverse outcomes of the vaccine."

NO NEW CASES REPORTED ON TUESDAY

Russell said there are no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. It's the first that that has happened in more than four months.

There are NO new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. The first time this has happened in four months, says Dr. Russell. There are now 139 active cases in the province.@CTVAtlantic. — Laura Lyall (@LauraLyallCTV) April 20, 2021

Since Monday, 19 people have recovered and there are 139 actives cases in the province. There are 21 people in hospital, including eight in intensive care. There have been 33 COVID-related deaths in New Brunswick since the pandemic began.

On Monday, New Brunswick Public Health staff completed 1,205 COVID tests, raising the total to 277,706 since last March.