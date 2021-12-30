N.B. reports highest single-day COVID-19 case increase with 572 new infections; active cases rise to 2,840

New Brunswick reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case increase on Thursday with 572 new infections.

The province also announced 111 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections to 2,840 - the highest active case count the province has seen to date.

Of Thursday's new cases:

140 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

219 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

89 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

46 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

eight are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

33 are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

37 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Health officials say, as of Thursday, there are 40 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 16 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital:

27 are over the age of 60

11 people are on a ventilator

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

New Brunswick also announced two new deaths related to the virus, involving a person in their 20s in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

According to New Brunswick’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 159 deaths related to COVID-19.

The province did not announce any new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 147 cases of the variant.

OMICRON VARIANT EXPECTED TO IMPACT HOSPITALS

New Brunswick says it is preparing its health-care system for an influx of cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The regional health authorities, along with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick, are examining what services can be further reduced to ensure essential services and emergency surgeries can continue to be provided to all New Brunswickers.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard is advising New Brunswickers to stay away from emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

“Omicron is now believed to be the dominant variant in the province. Due to its high transmissibility, cases are expected to continue to rise, affecting the health system and other sectors,” said Shephard, in a news release on Thursday. “Hospitals will continue to ensure people have access to the urgent care they need, but they will feel the strain due to this rise in cases.”

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, urges people to keep their contacts as low as possible.

“New Year’s Eve is tomorrow, but this should not be a typical year of large gatherings or parties,” said Russell. “Now more than ever, New Brunswickers need to do their part to slow the spread of the virus. Please keep your celebrations small with members of your household or people in your Steady 10.”

RAPID TESTS

Public health says more than 3.8 million rapid tests have been distributed to New Brunswickers since Dec. 1 through schools, workplaces, airports and pickup sites.

Health officials say, while the delivery of rapid tests to New Brunswick has slowed during the holiday season, it is expected to return to normal in the new year.

“Those with multiple test kits at home should wait and use them before replenishing their supply and they should reach out to family or neighbours who may be looking for test kits and share their supply with them,” said Shephard.

Information on hours and locations for rapid test kits throughout the holidays is available online.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 90.1 per cent have received their first dose and 19.6 per cent have received a booster dose.

A list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

COVID-19 UPDATE SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY

New Brunswick will be holding a live COVID-19 news conference at 11 a.m. on Friday to provide an update on the approach to testing, isolating and contact tracing in light of the dominant Omicron variant.

The news conference will be live streamed on CTV Atlantic's website.

ASSESSMENT CENTRE DELAYS

Assessment centres continue to experience delays due to increased demand for PCR testing.

Public health says more resources and extended hours have been allotted to the Saint John assessment centre to help clear the backlog of more than 2,200 requests.

The Canadian Red Cross is also on site to assist.

Priority groups, which include public health referrals, health-care workers and those who work or live in vulnerable settings (such as long-term care facilities), are being scheduled for a PCR test within 24 hours.

The second priority group, which includes symptomatic people and those who had a positive result from a rapid test, are being booked for a test within five days.

In the Fredericton region (Zone 3), there is a backlog of about 750 requests while, in the Moncton region (Zone 1), there is a backlog of about 540 requests.

All priority groups in these zones are being scheduled for a PCR test within 24 hours.

In Zone 3, the second priority group are being booked for a test within 68 hours (about 3 days) and in Zone 1, within 48 hours.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

Based on a recommendation from public health, all zones in New Brunswick have been moved to Level 2 of the province's COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The move to Level 2 effects things such as personal gathering limits, capacity limits for businesses, and isolation requirements.

The full list of requirements under Level 2 can be found on the provincial website.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.