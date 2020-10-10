HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, increasing the number of active cases in the province to 57.

This is the largest one-day increase in cases the province has seen to date.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, 12 of the new cases have been identified in the Moncton region (Zone 1), seven are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), and one has been identified in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

The new case in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) is related to travel outside of the Atlantic Bubble.

Nine of the new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1) are related to the outbreak at Manoir Notre-Dame, and three are under investigation. All of them are self-isolating.

All of the new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) are related to a regional outbreak, and all seven people are self-isolating.

“We ask that you do not travel into and out of these zones at this time, unless for essential services, as we do need to do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

Saturday’s new cases involve:

an individual in their 50s in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3)

an individual in their 20s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1)

two individuals in their 60s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1)

two individuals in their 70s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1)

four individuals in their 80s in the Moncton Region (Zone 1)

three individuals over the age of 90 in the Moncton Region (Zone 1)

an individual under 19-years-old in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

an individual in their 20s in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

an individual in their 30s in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

an individual in their 50s in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

two individuals in their 60s in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

an individual in their 70s in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

To date, a total of 84,081 tests have been conducted in the province.

SECOND POSITIVE CASE IN N.B. HIGH SCHOOL

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said a second positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in a New Brunswick high school.

The new case has been confirmed at the École Communautaire Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie, N.B.

Cardy says public health is working on contact tracing and steps for moving forward will be provided soon.

Many safety protocols have been updated for public schools in the orange zones, including enhanced mask use that will be required from Kindergarden to Grade 12. All of the new policies apply to all students, teachers, and staff, and details can be found on the Government of New Brunswick's website.

The first case confirmed at a New Brunswick high school was at Sugarloaf Senior High School.

In a post to the Sugarloaf Senior High School Facebook page, principal Michael O’Toole confirmed that a positive case had been identified at the school.

During Friday's news update, New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs announced that all students from the high school will be learning remotely on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14.

Students from Quebec will be transitioning to full-time online effective Tuesday.

School staff are working to provide students with access to belongings and anything they may require for online learning.

O'Toole added that anyone experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 should call Tele-Care 811 or register online for a test.

COVID-19 EXPOSURE AT MONCTON RESTAURANT

A restaurant in Moncton was forced to closed its doors after a kitchen employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Igloo Beverage Room pub said the employee was not showing any signs of the virus, and was tested positive during a routine hospital visit.

The restaurant closed immediately to sanitize all areas.

Public health was contacted, and as a result, all employees are being tested for COVID-19.

There is no news about when the restaurant will be re-opened.

CHANGE TO ORANGE LEVEL

As of Friday at midnight, both the Moncton region (Zone 1) and Campbellton region (Zone 5) have transitioned back to the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The change to Orange means residents in those zones must stay in a two household bubble, but unlike the previous version of the Orange level, they can now extend to include caregivers or immediate family members.

Personal service businesses such as barbers, hair stylists and spas must close. Gymnasiums and health centres will also have to close immediately, as will casinos, bingo halls, cinemas, theatres and arcades.

Restaurants, bars and retail stores may continue to operate under their previously approved COVID-19 operational plan.

Outdoor gatherings must be limited to 10 people with physical distancing.

Indoor religious services, weddings and funerals are permitted with 10 people or fewer.

COVID-19 CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick now has had 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 199 are recovered and two people have died.

There are currently three people in hospital, with one person currently in intensive care.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 80 confirmed cases (33 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 31 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 60 confirmed cases (2 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 73 confirmed cases (20 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 2,087 personal and 1,096 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 43 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.4 per cent.