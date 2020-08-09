HALIFAX -- New Brunswick continues to remain at six active cases of COVID-19, with no new cases to report on Sunday.

According to the provinces website, New Brunswick has completed 54,854 COVID-19 tests. Out of those, 176 were positive, 168 have recovered, and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized due to the virus in New Brunswick.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Saturday, 11,167 personal and 1,907 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 129 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.98 per cent.