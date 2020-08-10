HALIFAX -- New Brunswick continues to remain at six active cases of COVID-19, with no new cases to report on Monday.

It is the fourth straight day with no new cases reported in the province, after public health identified two cases Thursday, and four cases Wednesday, all involving temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating.

On Sunday, 218 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Monday, a total of 55,072 tests had been conducted since the pandemic started.

According to the provinces website, New Brunswick has completed 54,854 COVID-19 tests. Out of those, 176 were positive, 168 have recovered, and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized due to the virus in New Brunswick.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Sunday, 13,588 personal and 1,645 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 95 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.6 per cent.

On Saturday, 11,167 personal and 1,907 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 129 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.98 per cent.