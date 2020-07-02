HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – marking nine consecutive days without a positive case.

According to the province’s website, there are three active cases in the province.

All zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 165 and 160 have recovered. There have been two deaths.

Three patients are currently hospitalized, two of which are in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, public health staff have conducted 43,614 tests.

Vehicle traffic numbers

Earlier this week, New Brunswick launched a new online dashboard with up-to-date information on COVID-19.

This includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the N.B. border.

On Wednesday, 2,645 personal and 2,679 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province. 127 vehicles were refused, for a refusal rate of 2.4%.

Service New Brunswick centres to reopen

Service New Brunswick announced all 33 of its service centres will be opened by July 13. However, the public is reminded that most services can be accessed online or through Tele-Services at 1-888-762-8600. SNB is looking at ways to offer more high demand services online like the written drivers test and address changes.

“We are pleased that we are reopening all of our centres and that people are embracing the convenience of doing their transactions online,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson. “Our plan is to increase our service offerings both online and through Teleservices to ensure fewer service disruptions as part of our preparations for a possible second wave of COVID-19.”

Customer care agents have been working throughout the pandemic, answering more than 30,000 calls to the new COVID-19 information line, as well as processing the services available online and through Tele-Services.

Licenses and other documentation extended

In response to the ongoing state of emergency, the provincial government announced it is providing an extension for eligible licences and other documentation. All licences, registrations, certificates and permits issued by the Province of New Brunswick valid as of March 16 shall remain valid until July 31 unless suspended by a court or by other authority under an Act of the Province.

Many renewals can be done online.

The latest version of the Mandatory Order is available online.

Meanwhile, information concerning public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.