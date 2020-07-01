HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – marking eight consecutive days without a positive case. According to the province’s website, the number of active cases is also down in the province to three.

All zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 165 and 160 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and three patients are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, public health staff have conducted 43,434 tests.

On Tuesday, the province issued a release reminding residents to continue preventative measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including maintaining physical distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.