HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick for the sixth time in the last 10 days.

"We have had just four new cases in the last week," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Monday at a news conference in Fredericton.

The total remains at 118 and there have been 10,970. Most have recovered, but there are still 20 active cases and some are in intensive care.

"Please keep them in your thoughts," said Dr. Russell.

Dr. Russell said despite the good news, it's too early to ease restrictions.

"We are not done with COVID-19 and COVID-19 is not done with us," said Dr. Russell. "Make no mistake – this pandemic is not over, in this province or anywhere else in the world. We must remain on our guard and keep doing what has gotten us to this stage. That means continuing to stay at home, in your own home, as much as possible."

