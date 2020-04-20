HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the province's total to 721.

The 46 new cases is a new single-day high total for the province. Previously the province had reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on April 18 and also on April 13.

N.S. premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, will provide an update today at 3:30 p.m.

As of April 19, the province reports nine licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 127 residents and 61 staff.

The province says 248 people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 874 tests on Sunday and is operating 24-hours.

To date, Nova Scotia has 21,769 negative test results and 721 positive results.

Twelve people are currently in hospital. Four of those patients are in intensive care units.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

NO NEW DEATHS, NINE TOTAL

The province is not reporting any new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, after reporting deaths on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Five people died this weekend at Halifax's Northwood long-term health facility; two on Saturday and three on Friday.

Eight of the nine confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the province have been connected to long-term care facilities.



On Saturday, Shannex confirmed that a resident who lived at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney died in hospital from COVID-19 on Friday.



On Monday, April 13, a man in his 80s died at the Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth, N.S.



On April 6, a woman in her 70s died at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, becoming the province's first COVID-19 related death. It was later revealed that she was a resident at the Northside Community Guest Home in North Sydney, N.S.



The lone death that has not been connected to a long-term care facility is a woman in her 90s who died on April 8 at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

WHERE ARE THE CASES LOCATED?

Health officials say there are cases across the province. More information about the breakdown of cases is available in an online map.

The map breaks the cases down according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones and indicates where testing was conducted, not necessarily where the individuals live.

On Monday, 40 of the 46 new positive cases were confirmed in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Four cases were confirmed in the western zone, and one case was confirmed in each the eastern zone, and northern zone.

Western zone: 53 cases

Central zone: 585 cases

Northern zone: 37 cases

Eastern zone: 46 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

The province has also recently expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travelled outside of the province is also required to self-isolate for two weeks.

This is a developing story, more information to come.