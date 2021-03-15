HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday as the number of active cases dropped from 37 to 36 thanks to two recoveries in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

The new case is in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) which now has eight active cases.

There is only one person in hospital at this time.

VACCINE UPDATE

In a news release, the province reported that it has given 51,354 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 12,195 people are fully vaccinated.

The province reminded New Brunswickers that only people who are 85 or older may contact a pharmacist to set up an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"A family member or caretaker may also book an appointment on their behalf," the province wrote in a news release. "Appointments are being scheduled at nearly every pharmacy in the province, with the first vaccinations starting Wednesday."

New Brunswick Public Health said it is expected to complete first-dose clinics for residents of all long-term care homes this week.

So far, the province has vaccinated 11,259 residents of licensed long-term care homes, including 4,709 people aged 85 and over who live in a long-term care home.

Clinics are also expected to be completed this week for First Nations community members aged 16 and over.

So far, 19,881 health-care workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

ALL ZONES AT YELLOW

As of Monday, all zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level of recovery.

N.B. CASE DATA

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 344 cumulative cases (9 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 cumulative cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 242 cumulative cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 426 cumulative cases (8 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 cumulative cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 28 cumulative cases (0 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 cumulative cases (16 active cases)

There have been 1,471 total cumulative cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began.