HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the province’s active total rises to 37.

One case is in the Moncton region (zone one) and involves someone under 19. That case is related to travel.

The second case is in the Fredericton region (zone three) and involves someone in their 30s, which is also travel related.

The other three cases are in the Edmundston region (zone four), involving one in their 50s and two in their 60s. All three are under investigation.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Sunday’s announcement came with an exposure notification involving two Air Canada flights.

Those who travelled on the following flights are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight, and if symptoms arise, isolate immediately and contact public health for further instructions on testing.

The flights are:

Air Canada flight 414 from Toronto to Montreal

March 10

Departed at 2:10 p.m.

Air Canada flight 8906 from Montreal to Moncton

March 10

Departed at 7:10 p.m.

VACCINATION REMINDER

In Sunday’s media release, the province also included a reminder that pharmacy vaccinations are only for those 85 and older.

The province says these will begin on Wednesday, and a Medicare card will be required to book.

In a media conference last week. New Brunswick Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell urged New Brunswickers to only attempt to book a vaccine if eligible, citing concerns of slowing down the system.

ALL ZONES AT YELLOW

As of Sunday, all zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level of recovery.

N.B. CASE DATA

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 344 cumulative cases (9 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 224 cumulative cases (2 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 242 cumulative cases (3 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 425 cumulative cases (7 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 182 cumulative cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 28 cumulative cases (0 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 25 cumulative cases (16 active cases)

There have been 1,470 total cumulative cases in New Brunswick. Since Saturday, one case has recovered for a total of 1,402 recoveries.

One patient is in hospital, not in intensive care. There have been 30 COVID-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

On Saturday, New Brunswick labs processed 612 tests, for a total of 240,386.