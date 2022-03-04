N.B. reports one new death related to COVID-19; 92 in hospital with virus Friday

New Brunswick is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 Friday, involving a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

According to the province's online dashboard, New Brunswick has announced 309 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The province is also reporting four more people in hospital with COVID-19.

Currently, there are 92 people in hospital with the virus.

Of those, 44 were admitted for COVID-19, while 48 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

There are currently eight people being treated in intensive care – an increase of two people since Thursday. Of those, seven were admitted for COVID-19, and one was admitted for other reasons but has tested positive.

Three more people are on ventilators in New Brunswick, making a total of five.

NEW CASES

With 391 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 215 recoveries reported Friday, the number of active cases has increased to 3,892 in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

130 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

95 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

88 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

22 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

20 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

25 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

11 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 562 additional cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

The province has reported a total of 38,937 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 87.2 per cent have received their second dose, and 50.3 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 174 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 293 Horizon and 74 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.