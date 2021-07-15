HALIFAX -- There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and all are related to travel.

“This sudden increase in cases shows us that we are not yet finished with COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “That is why it is so important that New Brunswickers protect themselves and everyone around them from serious illness by getting fully vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Six of the cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and the other is in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The six cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under;

a person in their 20s; and,

four people in their 30s.

The Fredericton region case involves a person in their 60s.

This raises the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 2,343. There has been one recovery since Wednesday, so the number of active cases is now eight. None of the active cases require hospitalization. Public Health says it conducted 758 tests on Wednesday.

VACCINATION RATES CLIMB

As of Thursday, 55 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are fully vaccinated while 80.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose," New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release. "They are encouraged to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic."

To get a second dose, you need to bring a signed consent form, your Medicare card, and a copy of the record of immunization that was given to you after getting your first dose.

MOBILE VACCINATION CLINICS

New Brunswick is offering a series of mobile clinics for people who have not yet received a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome and the clinics are taking place this week at the following locations:

River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

When you go to mobile vaccination clinic, bring your Medicare card, a record of vaccination, if receiving a second dose, and a signed consent form .

"These clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which can be used safely and effectively as either a first or second dose," New Brunswick Public Health said in a news release. "Even if you received a different vaccine as your first dose, you can still receive Moderna for your second dose due to the interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines."

ASTRAZENECA CLINICS

New Brunswick is offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone who got it as their first dose and would like to get it as their second dose.

Appointments are now available through Horizon and Vitalité health authority clinics for the next two weeks.

If you are 55 and older, you can book an appointment online. If you are under the age of 55 you will need to register by calling 1-833-437-1424.

Appointments can be booked for clinics on the following dates and locations: