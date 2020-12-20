HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with the province’s total of active cases dropping to 45.

On Sunday, the province revealed two previously reported cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) had been accounted for in another province. Due to confidentiality, the province where the cases were previously recorded cannot be identified.

Additionally, two individuals previously identified as cases, one in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and one in Zone 6 (Bathurst region), were removed from the confirmed cases of COVID-19 due to the identification of false-positive results. The COVID-19 testing lab is currently working to determine the cause of these false positives.

When Public Health evaluates the results of its tests, they consider the epidemiological links and case information to determine the likelihood for these to be positive. The province says in certain rare situations, such as this one, the results were not in keeping with the patient information or the COVID-19 activity in the area, so the samples were retested. The people involved are being informed of their negative results.

The updated number of cases will be reflected in New Brunswick’s COVID-19 dashboard, an online tool that allows New Brunswickers to see data related to the pandemic, such as the number of coronavirus tests performed, the number of active cases and the number of hospitalizations

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 520 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 45 active cases in the province.

Currently, there are three people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with one in intensive care.

To date, 145,988 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 149 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 128 confirmed cases (9 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 113 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 32 confirmed cases (18 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (no active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Saturday, 1,335 personal and 791 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 20 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.9 per cent.