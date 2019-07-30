

CTV Atlantic





Small business owners affected by this year's historic flooding in New Brunswick are still waiting for disaster relief assistance.

They're also not happy about the expenses they're having to cover in the interim.

For the second year in a row Marian Langhus has applied for relief funds to help repair her Gagetown bed and breakfast after flooding.

Despite getting her application in early, she is still waiting for word on how much she will get and when.

"It's difficult," said Langhus. "You have to basically go in debt, fix it up, and wait for the payment, hopefully, that you get.

Langhus is hoping to receive $10,000 to be used to prevent future flooding and help with basement repairs. They're doing the work now in advance of the colder weather, even though they haven't received any money.

"We're not putting it off anymore," said Langhus.

Last year, funds didn't come in until September.

New Brunswick EMO acknowledges the wait can be taxing.

"We understand it can be a long process," said Geoff Downey, of New Brunswick EMO."It's never going to be fast enough for anyone who's been impacted by flooding, we understand that."

That is of little comfort to Langhus, who says getting disaster financial assistance sooner would help her avoid options she'd prefer not to choose.

"Not borrowing money from other bank accounts, or charge cards, which we had to resort to last year," Langhus.

Business owners who have yet to submit their disaster relief applications to the province are also frustrated by the delays. The owner of the Gagetown Marina and Old Boot Pub, Nancy MacQuade Webb, is one of them.

"I thought they were going to do it faster this year, but no, I haven't put my claim in," said MacQuade Webb. "I do have to do that still."

Home and small business owners have until Aug. 30 to submit applications.

Last year, MacQuade Webb received nearly her entire claim amount, but it didn't come until the end of the year.

"The process was slow and frustrating," said MacQuade Webb. "In the end, it worked out, so that was worth it. I would have just had to walk away from my businesses."

Business owners here hoping the damages and memories from two years of historic flooding can soon be washed away.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jessica Ng.