

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick SPCA is investigating after three Great Danes and two cats were found dead on the side of a road in Memramcook, N.B.

The organization says the discovery was made Monday morning on the side of Renaissance Extension Road. Animal protection officers assisted RCMP at the scene.

The SPCA says the dogs were wrapped in tarps while the cats were in garbage bags.

The animals all appeared to be in poor condition and the dogs had very overgrown toenails.

There were no collars, tags, or microchips on the animals.

The SPCA says autopsies will be conducted to determine a cause of death.

One Great Dane is described as an older male. He is black with a white spot on his chest. Another dog is described as a black female with a grey face. She is missing half her tail. The third Great Dane is also female, fawn in colour, with a large tumour on her left side.

One cat is black and white in colour and medium-haired. The second cat is a short-haired grey tabby with bad eye infections.

Anyone with information about the animals is asked to contact the SPCA’s hotline at 1-877-722-1522.