N.B. teachers call on Higgs government to address overcrowding, violence, poverty in classrooms
The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association (NBTA) is calling out the Blaine Higgs government, saying their work environment is worse than ever before – and they’re having to help feed and clothe some of their students.
The comments come after a survey of its 6,400 members, and 2,916 responded within 36 hours. They were asked to respond based on their experiences over a two-week period in October.
The purpose, “to capture first-hand experiences confronting teachers regarding the situations they deal with daily in the classroom and in schools,” according to a release sent out by the NBTA.
The association’s president says it’s time for the Higgs government to “refocus” on the real issues facing classrooms.
“Now more than ever before, children are spending their school days in understaffed classrooms, in overcrowded buildings which aren’t suitable to meet the needs of today’s realities,” said Peter Lagacy. “Now more than ever, teachers are feeding hungry students, and fulfilling other basic needs while also working to address increased learning gaps.”
According to the survey results, almost 71 per cent felt their ability to do their job was compromised because of overcrowding, poor ventilation and lack of physical space.
One teacher described having to teach out of a cafeteria, saying their students couldn’t properly hear them.
In addition, 83.5 per cent said they had helped a student find food or clothing at least once.
Almost all – nine out of 10 respondents – said their school had to turn to uncertified individuals as a substitute, or that there was no replacement for the teacher at all.
“So today marks the public launch of a political action effort that is meant to refocus the attention of our lawmakers and leaders on the real issues our teachers are facing,” Lagacy said during a news conference.
“I often hear the premier say that if there’s a problem he wants the people involved to talk directly to him and help him find a solution. Well, that’s exactly what this campaign is all about.”
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by anti-Israel protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators.
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a ceasefire and transport them out of the besieged territory.
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
Liberal MPs among Canadians in D.C. Tuesday to battle rising antisemitism
Canadian parliamentarians and protesters alike are descending on the U.S. capital for what's being billed as a massive international effort to confront the growing spectre of antisemitism and demand the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man experiencing homelessness struck and killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run
A man experiencing homelessness who was lying on a downtown Toronto sidewalk early on Tuesday morning is dead after being hit and dragged by an SUV, the driver of which police say fled the scene.
-
Child struck by vehicle in front of Toronto school suffers serious injuries: police
A child suffered serious injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in front of a Toronto school on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Pomp and procedure: Installation ceremony set for new Ontario lieutenant-governor
Ontario's new lieutenant-governor is set to officially begin her new position today, with an installation ceremony full of pomp and procedure.
Calgary
-
Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
3 people escape house fire in Auburn Bay
The Calgary Fire Department is investigating after a southeast home caught fire on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
13-year-old student dies at private school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
A 13-year-old private school student in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu died in an 'unfortunate event,' according to the school's Facebook page.
-
A library of toys: South Shore organization brings cheer to families in need
A local organization in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore says it wants to bring joy to families who may not have a lot of money to buy gifts over the holidays.
Edmonton
-
Knoblauch steers Edmonton Oilers to NHL coaching debut win over slumping Islanders
Kris Knoblauch’s NHL coaching career is off to a flying start with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Alleged animal abuse in Big Valley, Alta., under investigation
RCMP are looking into allegations that someone is trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues and the sunshine returns
We're back to sunny skies and temperatures should be back above 5 C in Edmonton this afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Police searching for two trucks in Moose Factory death investigation
As the investigation continues into the death of a 21-year-old woman in Moose Factory last week, police are looking for information about two pickup trucks seen in the area.
-
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
London
-
Councillor frustrated taxpayers on the hook to clean up former gas stations in London
Former gas stations often sit vacant for years awaiting decontamination and redevelopment — and it’s London taxpayers who can end up footing much of the bill.
-
Changes approved for London high-rise development
Several councillors praised the changes which would convert a temporary parking lot into housing.
-
Construction closes south-end intersection
The intersection of Exeter Road and White Oak Road will be closed until Nov. 20 for sanitary sewer installation.
Winnipeg
-
First Nation taking over this inner city hotel
An inner city hotel with a reputation is about to become a hub for healing.
-
Avian influenza detected in Manitoba
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg golf course reopens amid warm temperatures
The idea of playing outdoor golf in Winnipeg in November may sound too good to be true; however, that was the reality for several residents on Monday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Holiday season make-it-or-break-it for some Ottawa small businesses
While things may be back to normal after the pandemic, many Ottawa businesses say they are still struggling.
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Mild but rainy November temperatures ahead for the capital
Tuesday is it the start of some mild November temperatures.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. hospital staff call out overcrowding, unsafe conditions in the emergency department
Nursing staff at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon are calling on Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to act on unsafe conditions in the emergency department.
-
'Saskatchewan is a real giver': Coat giveaway program warming hearts as winter approaches
With temperatures going down in Saskatchewan, the number of people getting a warm jacket to deal with the elements is going up thanks to a program that’s been running for 14 years.
-
Major fire damages two homes in Saskatoon's north end
Saskatoon firefighters were on the scene of a major blaze in the city’s north end on Monday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Latest RCMP standoff death prompts renewed calls for better mental health crisis response
A Friday afternoon wellness check on a Langley man believed to be distraught led to an hours-long standoff and ended with the man presumed dead after a massive fire.
-
'So incredibly frustrating': Petition urges Vancouver to keep late-night partiers out of park
Too many late-night partiers are spilling off Vancouver's Granville Strip into a nearby children's park, according to a frustrated neighbour who is petitioning officials to address the overnight ruckus.
Regina
-
Here's a look inside Saskatchewan RCMP's unit specializing in crimes with unknown offenders
The Violent Crime Linkage Analysis System (ViCLAS) Unit is often unseen – working in the background of investigations across Saskatchewan.
-
Test of SaskAlert system planned
The province said that a test of the SaskAlert emergency system is planned for Wednesday afternoon and will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app.
-
Pats, Wheat Kings swap 18-year-old forwards
The Regina Pats have sent forward Matteo Michels to the Brandon Wheat Kings for forward Anthony Wilson.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
2 more cancellations on Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service Monday
Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.
-
Teenager's body recovered from Vancouver Island lake 2 days after canoe capsized
A teenager’s body was recovered from Sproat Lake in Port Alberni Monday evening, two days after the canoe he was in capsized, Mounties confirmed.