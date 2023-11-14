N.B. teachers call on Higgs government to address overcrowding, violence, poverty in classrooms

The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association (NBTA) is calling out the Blaine Higgs government, saying their work environment is worse than ever before – and they’re having to help feed and clothe some of their students.

The comments come after a survey of its 6,400 members, and 2,916 responded within 36 hours. They were asked to respond based on their experiences over a two-week period in October.

The purpose, “to capture first-hand experiences confronting teachers regarding the situations they deal with daily in the classroom and in schools,” according to a release sent out by the NBTA.

The association’s president says it’s time for the Higgs government to “refocus” on the real issues facing classrooms.

“Now more than ever before, children are spending their school days in understaffed classrooms, in overcrowded buildings which aren’t suitable to meet the needs of today’s realities,” said Peter Lagacy. “Now more than ever, teachers are feeding hungry students, and fulfilling other basic needs while also working to address increased learning gaps.”

According to the survey results, almost 71 per cent felt their ability to do their job was compromised because of overcrowding, poor ventilation and lack of physical space.

One teacher described having to teach out of a cafeteria, saying their students couldn’t properly hear them.

In addition, 83.5 per cent said they had helped a student find food or clothing at least once.

Almost all – nine out of 10 respondents – said their school had to turn to uncertified individuals as a substitute, or that there was no replacement for the teacher at all.

“So today marks the public launch of a political action effort that is meant to refocus the attention of our lawmakers and leaders on the real issues our teachers are facing,” Lagacy said during a news conference.

“I often hear the premier say that if there’s a problem he wants the people involved to talk directly to him and help him find a solution. Well, that’s exactly what this campaign is all about.”

