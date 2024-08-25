ATLANTIC
N.B. teen killed in two-vehicle crash

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Pont-Lafrance, N.B., on Friday night.

A news release sent Saturday by the New Brunswick RCMP stated members from the Tracadie and Neguac detachments responded to a report of a collision Friday at 6:45 p.m.

The crash involved a truck and a car on Highway 370 in Pont-Lafrance, which is located in northern New Brunswick on the Acadian Peninsula.

The driver of the car, from Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was transported to hospital but later died due to his injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck had minor injuries according to the RCMP.

Tracadie Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick members also attended the scene.

An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and a member of the province’s coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

