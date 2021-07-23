MONCTON, N.B. -- Devan Beaulieu has over 10,000 followers, and this New Brunswick TikToker is all about bringing the laughs.

"I've been told that sometimes my videos help people on bad days and there's no better feeling in the entire world than knowing you helped somebody on a bad day," says Beaulieu.

The Miramichi resident says his content was a surprise hit.

"One day, I was on my way to my friend's house and I was like, ‘you know what? Just for fun I'm going to make fun of some of the cities in New Brunswick’. So I did that then I went to his house,” recalls Beaulieu.

“When I got home I was like ‘okay, why do I have so many notifications?’, and I went from 10 followers up to 4,000 in six hours.”

Beaulieu says his ideas are mostly all improv, deciding punch lines on the fly.

"I just kind of think of something off the top of my head, and kind of go with it, as weird as it sounds. I don't write scripts, I'll just throw on the shirt I have associated with that province, I'll say a line and think of another line to come back as I'm putting on the other shirt and just kind of go from there,” says Beaulieu.

Beaulieu has future dreams of pursuing comedy, and says he’ll consider doing his first stand-up show if he gets 20,000 followers on TikTok.

"This would never happen in a million years but the coolest thing for me would be if somebody from This Hour Has 22 Minutes asked me to go on their show, just like for one episode as like a special guest, that would be the pinnacle of my comedy for sure,” he says.

For now he says, if you see him out in public, don't be shy, come hop on TikTok to collaborate any time, you can find him on Tiktok @Devanbcanadianog.