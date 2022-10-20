N.B. to spend $8 million over three years to support shelters, reduce homelessness

The New Brunswick government says it will spend $8 million over the next three years to better support emergency shelters and help reduce chronic homelessness.

With the new funding, the province says the budget for emergency shelters now exceeds $5 million annually, which is double the current amount.

The spending is said to be based on services provided at shelters, such as meals, community space, and hours of operation. Shelters must have plans in place to increase the number of beds available during extreme weather.

"The impacts of the growing number of people who are confronted with homelessness are being felt everywhere in our province, more often in urban areas," said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard in a news release. "I am pleased to see the provincial government will provide more financial support to help the development of long-term, permanent solutions to end chronic homelessness. We particularly want to ensure emergency shelter funding will be equitable across the province."

There are nine emergency shelters, which provide a total of 274 beds, across the province.

As of Aug. 31, the cities of Fredericton, Moncton, and Saint John saw 519 people known to have been experiencing homelessness, with 392 of those experiencing chronic homelessness.

"With freezing weather approaching, time is of the essence. We must work together with other levels of government to ensure every Monctonian can seek shelter in emergency, temporary and long-term affordable housing, and have access to mental health services and supports around addiction. I have spoken at length with the mayors of Saint John and Fredericton, and they, too, share our concerns for their respective communities," said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold.

According to the province, occupancy rates in Fredericton, Moncton, and Saint John averaged to be 86 per cent during the 2021-22 fiscal year.

From Nov. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, occupancy rates in Bathurst sat around 66 per cent while Miramichi saw 94 per cent.

The three-year plan is being developed by the Department of Social Development with the assistance of other government departments and the Union of the Municipalities of New Brunswick.