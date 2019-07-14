

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick veterinarian suspects blue-green algae killed a dog playing in the St. John River.

Dr. Colleen Bray at the Douglas Animal Hospital says the dog was swimming in the river and started to vomit.

The owners immediately called her office, but the animal died before they arrived.

Because of the symptoms, and how quick it all happened, she believes the dog came in contact with blue-green algae. The toxic blooms can be found along the banks of the river, especially when it’s hot and the water is stagnant.

“We don’t have any testing back, but the pattern of: very hot weather, actively swimming in the water during the hot weather, the symptoms that the dog presented with and the rapid onset of death all fit with a strong possibility of blue-green algae toxicity,” Bray said. “Because of that, I just wanted pet owners to be aware that there’s a strong possibility and keep their pets out of the water until we know more.”

An animal protection group is asking the same.

“We were sort of cautiously waiting, but hoping that this wouldn't happen,” said Andrea Boyd of Animal Crusaders of People For Stronger Protection. “So what we want to do and what Dr. Bray has thankfully done last night was put the message out there.”

Whether or not the dog did die from the blue-green algae has to be proven.

Samples have been sent for testing at a provincial lab.

The algae was responsible for three dog deaths last summer in New Brunswick.

The province's public health put out an advisory two weeks ago, warning people that the algae could be back.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.