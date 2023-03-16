N.B. village barber keeps cutting: ‘I wouldn't want to live anywhere else’

If you live in or near the village of Petitcodiac, New Brunswick you probably know who 'Stu the Barber' is and chances are, he's given you a haircut.

Stu Lutes has been cutting hair for 58 years.

The soon to be 87-year-old works three days a week at Stu's Barber Shop in the heart of the village of around 1,500 people.

There's a simple reason for what motivates him to keep doing it.

“Making money,” laughed Stu. “That's what really does. No, I just like to meet people and talk to them. Everybody.”

His wife Glendine said he loves to cut hair.

“He would go crazy if he sat at home everyday,” said Glendine. “He loves talking to people. He would be very bored if he wasn't here.”

He’s well known in the community he loves. The Boston Bruins super fan loves to chat about hockey with the local kids and enjoys watching games at the village arena.

"The kids love to come in and talk hockey," said Stu. "I go to a lot of their games too."

Family friend Colleen Bannister called Stu very personable with everyone, especially the kids.

“The kids love him. They all know Stu," said Colleen. "They'll razz Stu about being a Boston fan or he'll razz them about being another fan. I've heard them say, 'can you come over to my game Stu, I'm going to play tonight,' and he goes."

He also supports the community he lives in. The avid golfer is a volunteer with the Petitcodiac Kiwanis Club and Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church.

On his off days off, Stu gives haircuts to residents in nursing homes in the area.

Father Chris Hayes of the Anglican Church said he’s more than just a pillar in the community.

“He's one of those people who have been around. He's living history. He's also one of those guys who's present and he's not just representing a certain time. He's connected. Whether it's the Kiwanis Club, the church, a rink rat, he's around everywhere,” said Father Chris.

Stu thinks Petitcodiac is the best community in the world.

“I wouldn't want to live anywhere else. Ever,” said Stu. "Everybody comes in. I know them and they know me.”

The big question is just when the 86-year-old will hang up his scissors and clippers and retire.

Glendine said he thinks someone will have to carry him out of the shop kicking and screaming.

“So, I guess he doesn't plan on retiring unless he has to,” said Glendine.

Colleen doesn’t think it will ever happen.

“I don't know,” said Colleen. “What would Petitcodiac be without Stu's Barber shop?”

Stu’s fellow Kiwanis member Charlie Howatt doesn’t know either.

“I’ve been a customer of his for over 50 years. Ever since he started really. It’s a community business. I grew up in this community and I firmly believe in supporting the community. Plus, the fact that his prices are quite reasonable,” said Charlie. “He can go as long as his legs hold up for him.”

Stu doesn’t think he’ll be retiring until he’s in his 90s.

“I want to get up with Charlie,” said Stu. “He's going to be 94 so I want to be up with him someday.”

Still a few years if you want to pay a visit to Stu's Barber Shop.