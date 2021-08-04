Advertisement
N.B. woman, 66, dies following crash near Moores Mills
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 11:14AM ADT
(Photo courtesy: New Brunswick RCMP)
HALIFAX -- A woman from Dewolfe, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle collision in Moores Mills, N.B.
Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 3 near Moores Mills.
The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
Police believe the crash occurred when the driver, a 66-year-old woman, lost control of the vehicle, travelled off the road, and collided with a rock.
Police added they believe the woman suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.