HALIFAX -- A woman from Dewolfe, N.B. has died following a single-vehicle collision in Moores Mills, N.B.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the St. Stephen RCMP responded to a crash on Highway 3 near Moores Mills.

The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police believe the crash occurred when the driver, a 66-year-old woman, lost control of the vehicle, travelled off the road, and collided with a rock.

Police added they believe the woman suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.