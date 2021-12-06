N.B. woman charged in connection with fatal ATV collision

Halifax, N.S. -

RCMP say a 25-year-old woman from Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with an all-terrain vehicle crash in the community last year.

On Nov. 30, 2020, police responded to a single-vehicle crash outside a home on Grattan Road. RCMP say they believe the crash occurred when an ATV hit a tree and rolled over.

Three people were on the ATV when the crash occurred. Police say a six-year-old girl was air-lifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, where she died as a result of her injuries.

A 24-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl who were also on the ATV at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.

On Nov. 1, 2021, RCMP charged Keisha Renee Herrell with criminal negligence causing death. She was issued a summons to appear in Miramichi Provincial Court on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.