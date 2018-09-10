

CTV Atlantic





A car was pinned under a school bus after a collision in Grand-Barachois, N.B. early Monday morning.

Shediac RCMP say the woman who was driving the car had to be extracted from her vehicle by emergency personnel.

“It appears that a car collided with the back of a school bus while the bus was stopped to pick up students,” police said in a news release. “No students were injured in the collision.”

Police say the crash occurred on Route 133 just after 7:30 a.m.

“The car's driver and lone occupant, a 22-year-old woman from Haute-Aboujagane, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the RCMP news release said.



The cause of the collision is still under investigation.