N.B. youth advocate denounces province's decision to review LGBTQ school policy
New Brunswick's child and youth advocate has revealed that the government's decision to review the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools came after three complaints.
Kelly Lamrock says in his damning 21-page report released today that he isn't sure any government policy would survive if three complaints would lead to its reconsideration.
Policy 713 establishes minimum standards for schools to ensure a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTQ students.
The provincial government has said it would review the policy because it had received concerns by a variety of groups, including parents and teachers.
But Lamrock says the government has no benchmarks with which to evaluate the success or failure of the policy, adding there are no written complaints about it from teachers or students.
On Monday, the New Brunswick Human Rights Commission expressed concern over the review, reminding government officials about their obligation to safeguard the equality and dignity of all school-going children.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.
