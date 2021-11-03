N.L. health officials confirm cyberattack causing health system interruptions

HALIFAX -

Newfoundland and Labrador’s minister of health confirmed Wednesday the IT problems causing disruptions to the province’s health-care system are a result of a cyberattack.

“At this stage of our investigation, we can confirm we’ve been the victim of a cyberattack that has impacted our health-care systems,” John Haggie said during a news conference. “We have engaged cyber security experts to help us investigate and resolve and we’ve informed the appropriate authorities.”

Haggie said the cyberattack was detected on Saturday, and teams are working around the clock to deal with the situation, but he said information was limited at this time.

“Those involved in the attack may actually be monitoring what we are saying in media and on the floor of the house. It is very important that we don’t do or say anything that compromised the efforts to investigate and resolve this matter,” said Haggie.

The province has activated it’s provincial emergency operations centre, and each of the Regional Health Authorities is in a ‘Code Grey’ situation.

Haggie said the worst system impacts are in the Western Health zone, and that system has been taken offline as of Wednesday morning.

Eastern Health and Central Health also say they expect to continue cancelling thousands of non-emergency procedures Wednesday and Thursday.

With files from the Canadian Press.