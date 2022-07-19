N.L. Opposition says premier should learn from Nova Scotia on doctor recruitment
The leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's Progressive Conservative party says Premier Andrew Furey should follow Nova Scotia's lead when it comes to recruiting doctors.
Opposition Leader David Brazil told reporters today he's aware of efforts by Nova Scotia's Health Department to convince Ukrainian doctors in Newfoundland to resettle in Nova Scotia.
Brazil says officials in Nova Scotia are successfully luring doctors from Newfoundland and Labrador and from foreign countries.
He says Nova Scotia is being more assertive and creative than Newfoundland and Labrador in recruiting physicians, adding that Nova Scotia is also more accommodating to foreign doctors.
Michael Holden is helping Ukrainian doctors settle in St. John's, and he told The Canadian Press on Monday that they are frustrated by a lack of help from his province.
Newfoundland and Labrador's medical association released a poll last month showing nearly one in four residents are without a family doctor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022.
