N.L. reports one case of COVID-19, cyberattack hampers test scheduling and reporting

ST. JOHN'S, N.L -

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 as officials grapple with a cyberattack on the health-care network.

The province's chief medical officer of health says the case announced today involves a person under the age of 20 who is a contact of a previously reported infection.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the cyberattack detected Saturday has taken out the online portals residents used to assess whether they needed COVID-19 tests and where they received results.

She says, however, that the attack has not impacted provincial lab capabilities to process swabs for test results.

Fitzgerald says all COVID-19 test scheduling must be done over the phone, adding that public health nurses will call anyone who is positive for the disease within 72 hours of their test.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 60 active reported cases of COVID-19, and more than 86 per cent of eligible residents were fully vaccinated as of Oct. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.