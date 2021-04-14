ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador health authorities reported three new cases of COVID-19 today and ruled out community transmission in the western region of the province.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says all three of the new cases have been linked to travel and the people involved are self-isolating.

She says public health is still working to identify the source of a cluster of cases in the western region but says recent mass testing efforts have ruled out community transmission.

Fitzgerald says several cases were confirmed in the Quebec region bordering Labrador and health authorities are offering testing to anyone who ate at restaurants in the Fermont, Que., area between April 5 and April 9.

She is also announcing that effective Saturday, formal gatherings such as weddings and religious ceremonies can include up to 100 people as long as they're held at recognized venues and guests wear masks and keep their distance from one another.

There are 14 active reported cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, and 1,034 cases have been identified since the onset of the pandemic last spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.